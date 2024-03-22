Menu
Police bust Lekki kidnapping gang, arrest 9 suspects

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Police have confirmed the arrest of nine members of a suspected kidnapping gang, terrorising Lekki-Ajah axis of Lagos State.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumiyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the arrest on Friday in a statement.

Adejobi said that mobile policemen from MOPOL 20, Ikeja, and Maroko Police Division, carried out the operation to arrest the suspected kidnappers.

He said the arrest was made after a shootout that lasted hours around one of the suspects’ hideout in the Lekki-Ajah axis of the state.

The police spokesperson said that the suspects were members of a notorious gang of kidnappers operating in the Lekki-Ajah axis.

He said that their arrest followed a series of complaints from members of the public to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Mr Adegoke Fayoade, over an upsurge in kidnapping along the Lekki-Ajah axis.

Adejobi said that during the raid, three Point of Sale (POS) machines, allegedly used for the collection of ransom money, and 10 mobile phones, were recovered from the suspects.

He said over the past weeks, the operations had recorded several achievements.

“In a more recent happening, on March 17, 2024, at about 10:30 p.m., the Commander PMF 20, Ikeja, Lagos, led a joint team of mobile policemen and officers from Maroko Division to a suspected den of kidnappers where they arrested nine suspected kidnappers.

“Three of their victims were also rescued, while 10 mobile phones and two POS machines were recovered from the suspects,” he said.

The Force spokesperson said that in a similar occurrence, on March 16, 2024, police operatives of the Badagry Divisional Headquarters arrested one Abass, suspected to be the leader of a cult gang allegedly involved in the shooting of one Adeniyi Adebanjo, on Feb. 26, 2024.

He said that upon his arrest, the suspect confessed to the crime and admitted to being the leader of a six-man cult gang operating in Badagry area of Lagos state.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Senate Orders CBN to Recover N1.079 Trillion Loans to Farmers,
Next article
Public procurement in Nigeria: How to Tinubu can reform the unreformable
Azonuchechi Chukwu
