Pinnick and Davido granted out of court settlement over failed contract

March 22, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Brownhill Investment Company owned by Mr Amaju Pinnick, former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Mr David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, have been granted an out-of-court settlement by a Delta High Court sitting in Effurun, Delta State, in their lingering faceoff over an alleged failed contract.

Recall that Mr Amaju Pinnick filed a lawsuit against Davido in 2023 over an alleged breach of contract to perform at the 19th edition of the ‘Warri Again Concert’. He asked the court to award a sum of N2 billion as general damages against the defendants for failing to honour the contract of the concert.

He also asked the court for N150 million as legal and professional fees with an additional N30 million as the filling cost.

In court on Thursday, March 22, the presiding judge, Justice Michael Obi commended both parties for the amicable resolution to settle out of court. The judge said “I commend both parties for exploring an amicable resolution to settle out of court.”

Also confirming the development, Davido’s lawyer, Mr Oladayo Ogungbe said;

“Davido is coming again to Warri on Oct. 4 to perform – that forms part of the settlement. It’s fine. It is better than going through the rigours of litigations.

“Both parties consider the option of having the matter settled out of court, which in my opinion as a lawyer, is the best approach to any litigation. It is a win-win situation for both parties.”. (www.naija247news.com).