Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

Peter Obi planning to dump LP, join forces with El-Rufai — Bwala

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Ex-spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala, has alleged an ongoing plot by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 Presidential Election, Peter Obi, to dump LP and join immediate past Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, in the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a post on his X handle on Friday, Bwala alleged that Obi was perfecting plans to take leave of the LP as a result of the seemingly intractable conflict between the party leadership and the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Recall that Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, dumped the Peoples Democratic Party to join the LP in May 2023 ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Bwala, in a post on his X handle. wrote, “Peter Obi @PeterObi allegedly planning to unite with El-rufai @elrufai in Social Democratic Party as Nigerian Labour Congress set to take ownership and custody of their political party, the @NgLabour.

“Recall that there was a judgment of court that states that Nigeria Labour Congress owns Labour Party. NLC is now prepared to take custody of that party.

“Twist and turns in the coming days. But all that will not give sleepless night to @officialABAT who himself has his magic wands to wield.”

When contacted, Chief Spokesman for the Obi/ Datti Presidential Campaign, Dr. Yunusa Tanko dismissed Bwala’s assertion as “a figment of his immagination.”

He said, “Ordinarily, we wouldn’t respond to this fiction. he (Bwala) is a politician who wants to remain relevant in the scheme of things. We’ve responded to the false narrative of our leader leaving the Labour Party in the past, this position has not changed.”

El-Rufai was sighted at the national secretariat of the Social Democratic Party, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

The Ex-Kaduna State Governor and APC chieftain was sighted in a viral video on social media during his consultation visit to the national chairman of the SDP, Alhaji Shehu Gabam.

Not much was heard from El-Rufai after the Senate refused to confirm his ministerial nomination in 2023.

After the screening of the 49 ministerial nominees sent by President Bola Tinubu, the Senate also declined to confirm the appointment of former Deputy Governor of Taraba State and another ministerial nominee from the state, Senator Abubakar Danladi.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, explained the Senate did not clear the nominees because of adverse security reports against them.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Border Porous: Time for rhetorics over, FG tells new Immigration CG
Next article
Kidnapped Sokoto students regain freedom
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

40 killed and over 100 wounded in Moscow shooting – FSB

Naija247news Naija247news -
At least 40 people have been killed and more...

Russia cancels all mass events in Moscow after shooting

Naija247news Naija247news -
Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has banned gatherings in the Russian...

“Empowering Gender Diversity: Celebrating Nigeria’s Female Banking Leaders Making History”

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Amidst global celebrations honoring women's contributions across various fields...

Kidnapped Sokoto students regain freedom

Naija247news Naija247news -
The 15 students abducted at the Qur’anic school located...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

40 killed and over 100 wounded in Moscow shooting – FSB

Geopolitics 0
At least 40 people have been killed and more...

Russia cancels all mass events in Moscow after shooting

Geopolitics 0
Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has banned gatherings in the Russian...

“Empowering Gender Diversity: Celebrating Nigeria’s Female Banking Leaders Making History”

Banking institutions 0
Amidst global celebrations honoring women's contributions across various fields...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading