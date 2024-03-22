Peter Obi planning to dump LP, join forces with El-Rufai — Bwala

Ex-spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala, has alleged an ongoing plot by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 Presidential Election, Peter Obi, to dump LP and join immediate past Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, in the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a post on his X handle on Friday, Bwala alleged that Obi was perfecting plans to take leave of the LP as a result of the seemingly intractable conflict between the party leadership and the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Recall that Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, dumped the Peoples Democratic Party to join the LP in May 2023 ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Bwala, in a post on his X handle. wrote, “Peter Obi @PeterObi allegedly planning to unite with El-rufai @elrufai in Social Democratic Party as Nigerian Labour Congress set to take ownership and custody of their political party, the @NgLabour.

“Recall that there was a judgment of court that states that Nigeria Labour Congress owns Labour Party. NLC is now prepared to take custody of that party.

“Twist and turns in the coming days. But all that will not give sleepless night to @officialABAT who himself has his magic wands to wield.”

When contacted, Chief Spokesman for the Obi/ Datti Presidential Campaign, Dr. Yunusa Tanko dismissed Bwala’s assertion as “a figment of his immagination.”

He said, “Ordinarily, we wouldn’t respond to this fiction. he (Bwala) is a politician who wants to remain relevant in the scheme of things. We’ve responded to the false narrative of our leader leaving the Labour Party in the past, this position has not changed.”

El-Rufai was sighted at the national secretariat of the Social Democratic Party, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

The Ex-Kaduna State Governor and APC chieftain was sighted in a viral video on social media during his consultation visit to the national chairman of the SDP, Alhaji Shehu Gabam.

Not much was heard from El-Rufai after the Senate refused to confirm his ministerial nomination in 2023.

After the screening of the 49 ministerial nominees sent by President Bola Tinubu, the Senate also declined to confirm the appointment of former Deputy Governor of Taraba State and another ministerial nominee from the state, Senator Abubakar Danladi.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, explained the Senate did not clear the nominees because of adverse security reports against them.