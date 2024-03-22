“Peter Obi and Nasir El-Rufai Allegedly to Join SDP Amid Labour Party Crisis”

Former Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization spokesperson, Daniel Bwala, has alleged that Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 Election, Peter Obi, is plotting to defect to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) alongside former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

In a post on his X handle, Bwala claimed Obi intends to leave the Labour Party due to ongoing internal turmoil exacerbated by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) threatening to take control of the party.

Obi, who joined the Labour Party in May 2023 after departing from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has reportedly considered aligning with El-Rufai in the SDP amid the NLC’s bid to assert authority over the Labour Party.

Bwala highlighted a recent court ruling affirming NLC’s ownership of the Labour Party, signaling the union’s readiness to assume leadership of the party.

The development hints at political realignments, particularly with El-Rufai’s visit to the SDP’s national secretariat in Abuja, where he was captured in a viral video meeting with SDP’s national chairman, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam.

Despite cautions against leaking the visit’s photos, El-Rufai purportedly expressed indifference, suggesting a potential shift in political dynamics.

El-Rufai’s failed confirmation as a minister last August, along with two other nominees, was attributed to unresolved security concerns raised by the Senate, underscoring the complexities of political transitions.