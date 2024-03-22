Menu
Pension & Retirement

Pensioners debunk protest threat over non-payment of N25,000 wage award

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has debunked news making the rounds that pensioners want to protest over non-payment of the N25000 wage award to them.

This is contained in a statement jointly issued in Abuja on Friday by Mr Godwin Abumisi, NUP President and Mr Actor Zal, and General Secretary.

It would be recalled that Mr Sunday Omezi, Chairman, Federal Civil Service Pensioners Branch (FCSPB), an affiliate of the NUP, during a news conference had threatened to embark on protest over non-payment of the wage award.

The Federal Government had announced N35,000 wage award for public service workers, while pensioners to would receive N25, 000 as palliatives due to removal fuel subsidy until a new minimum wage is worked out.

They dissociated the national body of NUP from the said threat to protest.

“The pensioners all over the country are eagerly waiting for the federal government to fulfil its promise in this direction to ameliorate their suffering.

“”As senior citizens we would rather engage the government in constructive dialogue rather than demonstration.

“We hereby call on the relevant security agencies to rise up to their responsibilities by putting behind the bars anyone that threatens the existence of the fragile peace that has eluded our country, Nigeria,” the duo said.

According to them, NUP has only one constitutionally recognised national president in the person of Mr Godwin Abumisi, who is hale and hearty, going about his normal trade union business.

They, therefore, called on its disturbing teeming members to remain calm and law abiding.

“We urge the Federal Government to disregard the unwarranted call by Omeize to incite pensioners against them by way of protest over the non-payment of the promised wage award of N25.000 to pensioners.

“We passionately appeal to our amiable, compassionate listening President, Bola Tinubu to rise up to the occasion by fulfilling his promise to the pensioners on the payment of the long overdue wage award.

“This is having paid that of workers for five months down the line,” they said.

They also reiterated that Mr Sunday Omeize’s tenure of office as the branch chairman of the Federal Civil Service Pensioners expired since July 18, 2022.

When contacted, Omeize said the statement said it was a mistake by the media to have addressed him as President-General.

He said that he was not afraid of being arrested for demanding better welfare for his members.

He, however, said it was still the chairman of FCSPB following a court injunction that directed NUP not to dissolve the present leadership or interfere in their activities.

“The NUP cannot interfere in our matters until the case is disposed off. That injunction has not been vacated till today,” he said.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

