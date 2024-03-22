PDP Nets N259m as Aspirants Purchase Nomination Forms for Ondo Governorship Race

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Ahead of the November 16, 2024, governorship election in Ondo State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has garnered N259 million from the sale of Nomination and Expression of Interest forms to seven governorship aspirants.

The sale of forms, which commenced on March 7, concluded on Thursday, March 21, in line with the party’s schedule of activities. The aspirants are required to fill and submit the forms by March 25.

The PDP set the prices for its Nomination Form at N30 million, Expression of Interest Form at N5 million, Party Rebranding Fee at N1 million, and Secretariat Charges at N1 million. Notably, the Expression of Interest Form was offered free of charge to female aspirants and those with disabilities.

Among the seven aspirants who purchased the forms are notable figures such as former Ondo State Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi, former commissioner Olusola Ebiseni, and legal practitioner John Mafo, among others.

The PDP plans to select its governorship candidate through an indirect primary, with a congress scheduled for April 25, 2024, to determine the candidate. A senior member of the PDP National Working Committee affirmed that the party has not endorsed any consensus and will proceed with the indirect primary method.

In the meantime, aspirants Bosun Arebuwa and Kolade Akinjo advised their counterparts against viewing the quest for the party’s ticket as a matter of life and death. They emphasized the collective goal of rescuing Ondo State from what they perceive as mismanagement under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Arebuwa stressed unity within the party and a commitment to serving the people, regardless of individual outcomes, while Akinjo highlighted the need for an alternative to the alleged shortcomings in governance, pledging to restore transparency and improve the quality of life in Ondo State.