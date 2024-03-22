Okuoma killings could snowball into a bigger conflict – Gen Olanrewaju

Reacting to the killing yesterday, former Minister of Communications, Maj. Gen. Tajudeen Olanrewaju, retd, warned that the killing of the military personnel could signal a new build-up of community warfare that could snowball into a bigger conflict in the region if not addressed.

He also warned that non-state actors who parade themselves as militants, should not be seen around crude oil pipelines in the name of security and protection in Nigeria.

Olanrewaju was the former General Officer Commanding, 3 Armoured Division of the Nigerian Army.

General Olanrewaju said: “That event in Okuama gives me an unsettled mind about events surrounding the nation’s high volumes of oil deposits in Western Delta.

“The consequences of collateral damage resulting from gang warfare between two warring communities of Okuama and Okoloba could lead to further serious consequences of collateral damage to our national assets as a result of this unwarranted conflict.

“I believe strongly that the Federal Government should reconsider a new security protection template for our oil rich region, not on a piece meal basis but the entire oil belt in the country.

“I also have a strong feeling that non-state actors should be called their true identity and not dressed up nicely with a patronising name. They are militants, thugs, hoodlums and are not different from bandits. That is what they are. Their transition has always been from thuggery, militancy to terrorism. That was how Boko Haram started.

“The Okuama community may signal a new build-up of community warfare that can snowball into a bigger conflict in the region. Who knows? It was Odi, Zaki Biam, now Okuama and Okoloba.

‘’This is a smoldering smoke that must be quenched as quickly as possible. The earlier the Federal Government steps in quickly and keeps the smoldering smoke down as fast as possible, the better in the oil region.

“My view, as my committee suggested on Gen Abisoye’s NNPC’s Report still stands the test of time. The National Security Adviser, NSA, and the military high command must come out with a new creek defence plan and policy to include the crude oil zone, oil platform, offshore assets and resources to support them by laws, regulations and the constitution.

“As a matter of digression, I have made the points that the so-called non-state actors cannot protect our oil pipelines for lack of total patriotism. The nation needs a national institution to protect our national assets.”