South West

Obasanjo Urges Governors to Halt Pensions for Ex-Governors, Applauds Otti’s Move

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged state governors to follow the example set by Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, by discontinuing the payment of pensions to former governors. During a visit to Otti’s residence in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South LGA, Obasanjo condemned the practice as “daylight robbery” and praised Otti’s courage in repealing the law enabling such payments.

Obasanjo commended Otti for his tenacity and encouraged other governors to emulate him, stressing the importance of good governance and fiscal responsibility. He emphasized the need for infrastructure development and effective leadership to propel the state and its people to greater heights.

In response, Otti assured Obasanjo of his administration’s dedication to infrastructural development, particularly in Aba, the state’s commercial hub. Otti thanked Obasanjo for supporting the repeal of the pension law and highlighted the significance of responsible leadership in serving the people.

The Abia State House of Assembly recently repealed the law providing pensions for former governors, a move hailed as a step towards transparency and accountability in governance.

