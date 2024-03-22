Obasanjo Commends Abia Governor for Repealing Pension Law

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has lauded Governor Alex Otti and the Abia State House of Assembly for their bold move to abolish the law granting life pensions to former Governors and Deputies.

During a visit to Governor Otti in Abia, Obasanjo praised the Governor’s courage in repealing the controversial law, which he described as “rascality.” He expressed hope that other Governors would follow suit.

Obasanjo also congratulated Otti for his leadership tenacity and reminded him of the importance of infrastructure development in the state. In response, Otti assured the former President of his administration’s commitment to infrastructure, highlighting ongoing road projects in Aba and other areas.

The visit also served as an opportunity for Otti to thank Obasanjo for supporting the repeal of the pension law, emphasizing the importance of responsible governance and stewardship.

Accompanying Obasanjo on the visit were notable personalities including Adewunmi Osagie, Ambassador Okey Emuche, Otumba Oyewole Fasawe, and Barrister Kingsley Ononuju.