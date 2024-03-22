Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

Obasanjo Commends Abia Governor for Repealing Pension Law

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has lauded Governor Alex Otti and the Abia State House of Assembly for their bold move to abolish the law granting life pensions to former Governors and Deputies.

During a visit to Governor Otti in Abia, Obasanjo praised the Governor’s courage in repealing the controversial law, which he described as “rascality.” He expressed hope that other Governors would follow suit.

Obasanjo also congratulated Otti for his leadership tenacity and reminded him of the importance of infrastructure development in the state. In response, Otti assured the former President of his administration’s commitment to infrastructure, highlighting ongoing road projects in Aba and other areas.

The visit also served as an opportunity for Otti to thank Obasanjo for supporting the repeal of the pension law, emphasizing the importance of responsible governance and stewardship.

Accompanying Obasanjo on the visit were notable personalities including Adewunmi Osagie, Ambassador Okey Emuche, Otumba Oyewole Fasawe, and Barrister Kingsley Ononuju.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Manufacturing Sector’s Q4’23 Income Tax Drops 6.85% to N145 Billion Amid Economic Challenges
Next article
Anambra House of Assembly holds valedictory session for late ex- Speaker, Nnebe
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Bandits invade market in Niger state, kill village head and 20 others

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bandits have killed 21 people including...

Pinnick and Davido granted out of court settlement over failed contract

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Brownhill Investment Company owned by Mr...

Why I was not creative at AFCON 2023 – Alex Iwobi

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Super Eagles Midfielder Alexander Iwobi Reflects on Lack of...

Ghana’s Black Princesses defeat Nigeria 2-1 to win gold at African Games

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
The Black Princess of Ghana have been crowned champions...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Bandits invade market in Niger state, kill village head and 20 others

Security News 0
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bandits have killed 21 people including...

Pinnick and Davido granted out of court settlement over failed contract

Entertainment 0
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Brownhill Investment Company owned by Mr...

Why I was not creative at AFCON 2023 – Alex Iwobi

AFCON 0
Super Eagles Midfielder Alexander Iwobi Reflects on Lack of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading