NLC Denounces Allegations of Salary Theft by Former Labour Party Chairman”

The commission dismissed Abure’s assertion that Wednesday’s picketing of the national secretariat of the Party resulted in the theft of staff salaries as “sarcastic and pathetic.”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement released by its Secretary, Comrade Chris Uyot, on Friday, the commission stated, “Following this week’s successful takeover of Labour Party Secretariats nationwide by the Nigeria Labour Congress, who are the rightful owners of the party, Mr. Julius Abure’s shadow continues to evade the grasp of the law amidst various allegations and charges of criminal conduct. It is regrettable that instead of facing these allegations head-on and defending himself against the accusations, Mr. Abure has chosen to skulk in the shadows of shame, deceit, and dishonor, while fabricating baseless claims against the esteemed Nigeria Labour Congress.”

The statement continued, “Firstly, it must be clarified that Mr. Julius Abure is no longer the Chairman of the Labour Party. Secondly, his recent assertion that the peaceful takeover of the Labour Party Secretariat by its workers resulted in the theft of staff salaries is ludicrous and pitiful. It is unfortunate that Mr. Abure has subjected himself to public ridicule by concocting falsehoods aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the Nigeria Labour Congress.”

“The reclaiming of Labour Party Secretariats across the country was witnessed by law enforcement officials, journalists, and television crews. Mr. Abure’s unfounded claim implies that the police, security agents, and numerous journalists who observed the peaceful visit by the Nigeria Labour Congress were complicit in theft. We call upon the Nigeria Police and other relevant authorities to add this defamatory statement to the list of crimes committed by Mr. Abure.”

“During the nationwide reclaiming of Labour Party secretariats, not a single instance of violence occurred, as the picketing was conducted in accordance with the NLC’s commitment to peaceful protest. Mr. Abure’s blatant fabrication only serves to highlight his moral bankruptcy and should be disregarded by all Nigerians.”

“Mr. Abure’s inconsistency, from allegations of missing funds to claims of stolen salaries and destruction of property, confirms our previous assessment of him as a politically inept individual.”

“After being rejected by all stakeholders in the Labour Party, we urge Mr. Julius Abure to face the public and cease spreading falsehoods. The few individuals still supporting Mr. Abure’s misguided agenda should be mindful that history will harshly judge traitors.”

“The Nigeria Labour Congress intends to pursue legal action against Mr. Abure for defaming the Congress’s character. He must also be held accountable for his handling of staff salaries and his disregard for due process.”

“While security agents continue their search for Mr. Julius Abure, the Nigeria Labour Congress remains focused on cleansing and repositioning the Labour Party as a vehicle for the socioeconomic advancement of Nigerian workers and citizens.”