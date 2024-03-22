Nigeria’s Public Debt Soars to N97.34 Trillion in Q4’23: DMO

The Debt Management Office (DMO) announced today that Nigeria’s public debt rose by 10.7 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to N97.34 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2023 (Q4’23), up from N87.87 trillion in Q3’24.

The increase in debt was attributed mainly to new domestic borrowing by the Federal Government to offset the deficit in the 2024 Appropriation Act and disbursements from multilateral and bilateral lenders.

Of the N97.3 trillion public debt, domestic debt amounted to N59.12 trillion, while external debt stood at N38.22 trillion.

During the review period, $3.5 billion was utilized to service external debt. The DMO stated, “Nigeria’s Public Debt Stock as at December 31, 2023, was N97.34 trillion or $108.229 Billion.”

The rise of N9.43 trillion from the previous figure in September 2023 was primarily due to increased domestic borrowing by the Federal Government and disbursements from international lenders.

Domestic debt constituted 61 percent of the total public debt, while external debt accounted for 39 percent. The majority of Nigeria’s external debt was sourced from multilateral and bilateral lenders, comprising 63.79 percent, which mainly consisted of concessional and semi-concessional loans.

The DMO emphasized its commitment to prudent debt management practices and noted that ongoing efforts by fiscal authorities to boost revenue will enhance debt sustainability.