Nigerians Should Expect drop in airfares, NCAA assures

NCAA Promises Drop in Airfares Soon

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has assured air travelers of an imminent drop in airfares. Michael Achimugu, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at NCAA, attributed this expected decrease to various factors, including the release of airlines’ trapped funds and the agency’s engagement with stakeholders.

Achimugu emphasized that the leadership of Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and NCAA Director General, Capt. Chris Najomo, is committed to driving down airfares. He highlighted the agency’s efforts in liaising with airlines and forming a high-powered committee to explore avenues for fare reduction.

“We have received commitments from a majority of airlines to consider lowering fares,” Achimugu stated during a discussion with The Nation. He underscored the collaborative efforts involving NCAA, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), and other relevant parties.

Achimugu emphasized the importance of fostering an environment conducive to fair competition and ease of doing business among both local and foreign airlines. He cited examples such as the entry of Airpeace into international routes, which has already contributed to reduced fares.

In conclusion, Achimugu reiterated the agency’s dedication to engaging stakeholders and implementing policies that promote consumer protection and fair competition, ultimately leading to lower ticket prices for air travelers.