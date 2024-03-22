Nigerian Music Revenue Sees 10.2% Surge to $28.6 Billion Amid Streaming Era Challenges

Nigerian music revenue saw a 10.2 percent increase last year to $28.6 billion, as per the latest data released Thursday. However, the music industry is grappling with how to sustain growth in the streaming era.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry’s annual report revealed Taylor Swift as the world’s top artist, with K-Pop bands Seventeen and Stray Kids closely following. Among the top singles were “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus, “Calm Down” by Rema and Selena Gomez, and “Kill Bill” by Sza.

Streaming continued to drive industry growth, accounting for over two-thirds of global revenues. Paid streaming subscriptions surpassed 500 million for the first time, reaching 667 million. Additionally, physical formats, notably vinyl, experienced a resurgence with a 13.4 percent increase in sales.

John Nolan, IFPI’s chief financial officer, emphasized the industry’s global and diverse nature, with revenue growth observed across regions and formats. Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America emerged as the fastest-growing regions, fueled by streaming and local stars like Burna Boy and J Balvin.

Despite growth, challenges remain, particularly with platforms like TikTok and gaming capturing the attention of young consumers. Dennis Kooker of Sony Music highlighted concerns about ad-supported platforms hindering paid subscriptions, with Universal Music Group even removing its music from TikTok over royalty issues.

Record companies are shifting focus to superfans, aiming to provide tailored products. However, encouraging paid streaming remains challenging in certain markets like France, where low streaming penetration rates persist, exacerbated by new streaming taxes.

The Nigerian music scene’s contribution to the global industry underscores its vibrancy and importance in the evolving landscape of music consumption.