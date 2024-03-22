Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

‘Nigeria now killing field,’ Atiku reacts to bandits attack in Niger community

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the recent attack that led to the killing of a village head and other residents of Rafi Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

At least 21 people including the village head had lost their lives on Thursday afternoon when bandits in their numbers reportedly invaded a market in Madaka, an agrarian community in Rafi LGA.

According to residents, the attackers raided the market around 3pm when the commercial activities were in full swing and started shooting at the crowd.

Reacting, Abubakar, in a post via X on Friday, lamented Nigeria had become a “killing field” under President Bola Tinubu.

The former VP called for the fast-tracking of the introduction of state police to address insecurity in the country.

He wrote: “It is saddening that Nigeria has become a killing field. Thursday’s killing of scores of persons, including the village head and abduction of an unspecified number of people by suspected bandits in Madaka, in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, is yet another confirmation that contrary to assurances, insecurity continues to be rife in our country.

“We have to prioritise security and speed up the process of a constitutional amendment that will introduce State Police so that states and local authorities can deploy mechanisms that best suit their environment in tackling this hydra-headed insecurity in our land.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the bereaved and the government and people of Niger State.”

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
DHQ declares Simon Ekpa, 96 others wanted
Next article
US Govt’s Lawsuit Against Apple Over iPhone Competition: Key Takeaways
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira up to N1,470/$ in parallel market

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
The Naira on Friday appreciated to N1,470 per dollar...

Russia, China veto US-led UN resolution on Gaza ceasefire

Naija247news Naija247news -
March 22 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council...

Senegal’s Ba criticises rival’s national currency plan as bad for investment

Naija247news Naija247news -
DAKAR, March 22 (Reuters) - The presidential candidate for...

Uganda’s president appoints son as military chief

Naija247news Naija247news -
KAMPALA, March 22 (Reuters) - Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira up to N1,470/$ in parallel market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
The Naira on Friday appreciated to N1,470 per dollar...

Russia, China veto US-led UN resolution on Gaza ceasefire

Geopolitics 0
March 22 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council...

Senegal’s Ba criticises rival’s national currency plan as bad for investment

Democracy Africa 0
DAKAR, March 22 (Reuters) - The presidential candidate for...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading