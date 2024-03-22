Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Niger Republic Reopens Border with Nigeria in Konni

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

In a significant move for cross-border operations, the government of Niger Republic has officially reopened its border with Nigeria in Konni.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This development follows closely on the heels of Nigeria Customs Service’s decision to open the Illela land border between Nigeria and Niger Republic just a week ago.

The decision to reopen the border stems from a directive issued by President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria, who ordered the restoration of electricity supply to the Republic of Niger and the opening of land and air borders between the two countries.

The background to this decision traces back to August 3, 2023, when Nigeria ceased supplying electricity to Niger as part of sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). These sanctions were a response to a coup in Niger that led to the arrest and deposition of President-elect Mohamed Bazoum by officers of the Niger Presidential Guard on July 26, 2023.

Under the leadership of President Tinubu, ECOWAS imposed sanctions on Niger, demanding the restoration of constitutional order and denouncing Bazoum’s illegal arrest and detention.

In compliance with President Tinubu’s directive to reopen the land border with Niger Republic, Nigeria Customs Service, through its Controller in Kebbi State, Iheanacho Ojike, reopened the Kamba land border. Ojike emphasized the strategic importance of the Kamba border in revenue generation for Kebbi State.

These developments signal a positive step towards normalization of relations between Nigeria and Niger Republic, facilitating trade and cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
JAPA: Stay back In Nigeria and help tackle health challenges, Alex Otti begs Abia state varsity medical graduates
Next article
N2.3bn suit: Davido settles with Pinnick, agrees to perform at Delta concert
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

JUST IN: Popular Igbo highlife icon, Godwin ‘Kabaka’ Opara dies

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Popular Igbo highlife icon, Godwin ‘Kabaka’ Opara is dead. He...

President Tinubu Extends Birthday Wishes to Tony Elumelu

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
President Bola Tinubu has extended warm congratulations to Africa's...

Imo State Governor Uzodimma Appoints Brother As Deputy Chief Of Staff

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
overnor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has appointed his...

N2.3bn suit: Davido settles with Pinnick, agrees to perform at Delta concert

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Nigerian music sensation, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

JUST IN: Popular Igbo highlife icon, Godwin ‘Kabaka’ Opara dies

Music 0
Popular Igbo highlife icon, Godwin ‘Kabaka’ Opara is dead. He...

President Tinubu Extends Birthday Wishes to Tony Elumelu

Lifestyle News 0
President Bola Tinubu has extended warm congratulations to Africa's...

Imo State Governor Uzodimma Appoints Brother As Deputy Chief Of Staff

South East 0
overnor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has appointed his...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading