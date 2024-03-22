Niger Republic Reopens Border with Nigeria in Konni

In a significant move for cross-border operations, the government of Niger Republic has officially reopened its border with Nigeria in Konni.

This development follows closely on the heels of Nigeria Customs Service’s decision to open the Illela land border between Nigeria and Niger Republic just a week ago.

The decision to reopen the border stems from a directive issued by President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria, who ordered the restoration of electricity supply to the Republic of Niger and the opening of land and air borders between the two countries.

The background to this decision traces back to August 3, 2023, when Nigeria ceased supplying electricity to Niger as part of sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). These sanctions were a response to a coup in Niger that led to the arrest and deposition of President-elect Mohamed Bazoum by officers of the Niger Presidential Guard on July 26, 2023.

Under the leadership of President Tinubu, ECOWAS imposed sanctions on Niger, demanding the restoration of constitutional order and denouncing Bazoum’s illegal arrest and detention.

In compliance with President Tinubu’s directive to reopen the land border with Niger Republic, Nigeria Customs Service, through its Controller in Kebbi State, Iheanacho Ojike, reopened the Kamba land border. Ojike emphasized the strategic importance of the Kamba border in revenue generation for Kebbi State.

These developments signal a positive step towards normalization of relations between Nigeria and Niger Republic, facilitating trade and cooperation between the two neighboring countries.