NDDC pledges support for military to sustain peace in Niger Delta

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has pledged to assist the military including the Nigerian Navy operating in the Niger Delta region to sustain the peace in the region.

The NDDC Managing Director, Samuel Ogbuku, spoke during a courtesy visit by the Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Sahid Akinwande and the Commander of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder, Commodore Desmond Igbo, at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt.

The NDDC boss stressed the need for collaboration to ensure that the Niger Delta region remained peaceful, noting that development could only take place in an atmosphere of peace and security.

Ogbuku in a statement signed by the commission’s Director, Corporate Affairs, Pius Ughakpoteni, highlighted the contributions of the military to sustain peace in the Niger Delta and appealed for more professionalism in tackling insecurity in the region.

He said: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is very committed to the peace and development of the Niger Delta region and he has given us a matching order to embark on legacy projects that will stand the test of time and impact lives in the region. We cannot achieve this if there is no peace.

“For us in NDDC, we are ready to collaborate with the security agencies to ensure that there is sustainable peace that will usher in development. The security forces have made so much sacrifices to ensure the safety of the region and we will complement their efforts by executing legacy projects.

“We have always supported military formations and security agencies and we are willing to do more. Last year, we did a lot for the Nigerian Navy. Our contributions are aimed at enhancing and supporting what you are doing here in the region and also to enhance what we are doing in the area of development.

“I appreciate the security agencies for the job they are doing in the Niger Delta region because the region is relatively peaceful compared to other regions in the country. I thank the Navy for doing a good job and making sacrifices for our collective well-being.”

Speaking earlier, Akinwande expressed appreciation of the Nigerian Navy to the NDDC for the support given them over the years.

He said: “It is customary that when a new Flag Officer takes command, he pays a courtesy visit to stakeholders of the region. We appreciate the support given to the Nigerian Navy so far and we seek your continuous assistance and collaboration as we are ready to partner and cooperate with you in making our maritime environment safe and secured for our people.”

Akinwande said that the Navy would continue to discharge its duties to the country, including maintaining peace in the Niger Delta region, which he affirmed was necessary for sustainable development.

He urged the NDDC management to continue to support security forces in the region and promised to sustain the cordial relationship between the Navy and the Commission.