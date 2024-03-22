Menu
Naira Exchanges at N1,453.28/$ 1 in the NAFEM Window

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira pulled a 2.6 per cent or N39.33 appreciation against the US Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Thursday, March 21, closing at N1,453.28/$1 versus the previous day’s N1,492.61/$1.

In the parallel market, the Naira gained N20 against the greenback to settle at N1,490/$1 compared with Wednesday’s rate of N1,510/$1.

Also, the Nigerian Naira appreciated against the British Pound Sterling by N192.49 in the official market during the session to trade at N1,792.89/£1 compared with the previous day’s N1,985.38/1 and against the Euro, it jumped by N165.10 to sell at N1.531.44/€1, in contrast to the preceding session’s N1,696.54/€1.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com.

