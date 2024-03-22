NAFDAC crackdown illegal alcohol production hub at Lagos trade fair complex

March 22, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has intensified its crackdown on illicit alcohol production operations, uncovering a clandestine facility at the Trade Fair Complex in Lagos State.

In a recent enforcement operation led by NAFDAC’s Investigation & Enforcement Directorate, authorities dismantled unauthorized production setups operating within Shop 34, Shop 17/24, and attachment 17/2 in Niger 4 Plaza.

Acting on actionable intelligence, the enforcement team seized a trove of incriminating evidence, including mini plastic mixing tanks, improvised filters, cartons of empty bottles bearing intact labels, corks, packaging materials, and an assortment of already manufactured and packaged alcoholic beverages.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of over 3,452 cartons of both empty and filled bottles, with an estimated value exceeding two hundred and fifty million naira (₦250 million).

The swift intervention by NAFDAC underscores the agency’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding public health and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards in the food and beverage industry.

NAFDAC has called on the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest NAFDAC office. Individuals can also provide information via email or by contacting the agency’s dedicated hotlines.(www.naija247news.com).