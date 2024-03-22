Master the art of spontaneous communication to deliver impromptu speeches confidently, by Ruth Oji

THE art of delivering a speech without any prior preparation or planning on a topic is known as impromptu speaking. A speaker may be provided a quotation, proverb, one word abstract, object, or any other possible alternative to speak on. An impromptu speech is often triggered by unexpected situations. Impromptu speaking is a skill that demonstrates adaptability and quick thinking.

Confidently delivering impromptu speeches enhances your flexibility and credibility as a speaker, providing clarity, demonstrating adaptability, and amplifying your problem-solving skills in preparations for other unexpected speaking opportunities. In this article, we will focus on ways we can master the art of spontaneous communication by delivering impromptu speeches confidently.

The first step to making this a reality is to embrace the challenge. For many people, the startling fear of impromptu speeches completely takes away the joy of the opportunity. To properly articulate your thoughts and confidently deliver your speech, you must develop a positive mindset towards it. It is important to see impromptu speaking as an opportunity to improve your speaking skills, demonstrate flexibility, show your expertise, and be acquainted with a wider or different audience. Accepting the challenge and maintaining self-confidence allows you to give the speech your all while creating a memorable experience to learn from.

Next, you want to prepare for impromptu speaking by understanding the basics. You must keep in mind the fundamental principles of effective communication, such as clarity, structure, and engagement. Avoid using too many terminologies or jargon that could withhold your audience’s clarity. Use simple terms or create a common ground that allows your audience to resonate with you as seamlessly as possible. Structure your speech in a way that focuses on key elements without overwhelming your audience with too much information; this includes a strong introduction, main points, and a memorable conclusion. Also, maintain eye contact, use appropriate gestures, and employ vocal variation to engage your audience, while sustaining their interest.

Listen carefully and analyze the prompt before responding. The value of active listening is vital when receiving an impromptu topic. Many speakers, when caught unawares, nervously fail to do so. Active listening goes beyond listening to the words pronounced; it involves analyzing the context in which it is given, and carefully trying to understand the prompt or its requirement before providing a response. Carefully analyzing and understanding the prompt allows you to identify key elements necessary to formulate a clear message and to speaking confidently.

Additionally, learn to structure on the spot. If you are given an impromptu speech, likely you have very little time to make it all a reality. You can quickly deploy a three-part structure for your speech: introduction, main body, and conclusion. Begin your introduction with a compelling anecdote, opening question, or quote to grab the audience attention while incorporating your thesis statement; prioritize key points which would serve as your main body with relevant supporting details; conclude with a summary of all you have stated and a powerful closing statement that leaves an impression or prompts further thought. This would ensure your speech is coherent and logically organized. I can’t emphasize this structure enough.

Use personal experiences and examples in your speech. Leveraging on personal experiences and examples to support points allows speakers to remain ready as they resonate with you deeply. Drawing on a speaker’s knowledge, anecdotes, or relevant stories also enhances credibility and engagement as relating personal experiences to a topic helps to provide context and evoke empathy.

Be concise and focused. Avoiding ambiguity provides clarity and avoids the risk of confusion, misinterpretations or straying away from the intended point. Brevity, which is the art of being concise is vital to impromptu speeches because the audience’s attention span is often limited. Delivering concise and focused messages helps to prevent the audience from being disengaged or overwhelmed with information.

Furthermore, embrace silence and practice improvisation. Use of well-timed pauses and silence is instrumental for emphasis and reflection. Utilize strategic pauses to gather thoughts, emphasize key points, engage the audience’s attention, exude confidence, show composure, and improvise where necessary. Practice impromptu speaking in everyday situations to build confidence. Engage in activities like extemporaneous conversations or impromptu storytelling and participate in debate clubs or improvisation workshops to hone quick-thinking, improvisation, and adaptive speaking skills.

Last of all, seek feedback and learn. Feedback helps to provide immediate insight, identification of your strength and weakness, awareness of your speech pattern and habits, and audience perception of your speech. Learning from this feedback helps to improve your adaptability, structure your development, and build your confidence from positive reviews. Always seek constructive criticism from peers, mentors, or trusted individuals to make each speaking experience worthwhile and to identify areas for growth to refine impromptu speaking abilities.

In summary, impromptu speaking is the art of delivering a speech on a topic without any prior preparations or planning. It may be a one-word abstract, quote, object, or any other alternative, and it is often triggered by questions from an audience or an unexpected situation. The art of doing this confidently demonstrates adaptability and quick-thinking, and it could open more opportunities for you. However, it can be nerve-wracking for many speakers as it may appear startling or overwhelming. To master the art of spontaneous communication and deliver impromptu speeches confidently, there are tips to help you do so.

First, embrace the challenge and see it as an opportunity to improve your speaking skills; second, demonstrate flexibility and show expertise; third, prepare for impromptu speeches by understanding the basics of effective communication guided by principles of structure, clarity and engagement; fourth, carefully listen to and analyze the prompt; fifth, learn to structure your points on the spot, using personal experiences and examples, being concise and focused; embracing silence and practicing improvisation; and last, seek feedback and learn from it. Embrace this challenge by harnessing these tips that effectively improve your communication to become a confident impromptu speaker.

•Dr. Oji is a Senior Lecturer of English at the Institute of Humanities, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos