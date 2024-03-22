Menu
Manufacturing Sector’s Q4’23 Income Tax Drops 6.85% to N145 Billion Amid Economic Challenges

By: Godwin Okafor

In the fourth quarter of 2023, income tax paid by manufacturing companies in Nigeria saw a significant decline of 6.85 percent quarter-on-quarter, dropping to N145.06 billion from N155.72 billion in the previous quarter.

This decrease reflects the ongoing challenges faced by manufacturing firms, including forex volatility, naira devaluation, and energy crises, which have led to dwindling revenues and pre-tax profits over the past year.

These challenges have also prompted the exit or closure of operations by multinational companies like GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Plc and Unilever Nigeria Plc, as well as several other unlisted companies.

Despite these setbacks, the manufacturing sector remains a significant contributor to Company Income Tax (CIT), accounting for 12.84 percent of the total CIT valued at N1.13 trillion generated in the period. Following closely behind are the financial and insurance activities sector, mining and quarrying sector, and information and communication sector, each making notable contributions to the aggregate CIT.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist

