Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

Man dies as NDLEA operatives and youths clash in Bayelsa

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 22, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A young man named Moses Akanda was killed on Wednesday, March 20, at the Yenizue-Epie community in the Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa state.

The victim was said to have been shot dead amid a chaotic situation triggered by the presence of armed operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, who stormed the area to arrest one Rebecca, a suspected drug dealer.

Residents of the area said that men of the NDLEA allegedly shot indiscriminately to ward off possible resistance and this led to the death of Moses Akande.

The community youth leadership alleged that men of the NDLEA shot at some community members during the confusion and killed Akanda in the process.

 

 

 

President of Yenizue-Epie community youths, Martins Obiriwonsi, while insisting that the deceased “was not known to be a consumer of drugs or a cultist,” demanded justice for him.

However, the State Command of NDLEA claimed that its officers who went to apprehend Rebecca were attacked by those it described as “cult groups and youths of Yenizue-Epie Community.”

A statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DNS Daniel Obah, on Thursday, March 21, read, “Yesterday 20th March 2024 at about 1900hrs, officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Bayelsa State Command, upon proper surveillance carried out and pre-purchase of cannabis sativa and crack cocaine made on the 15th of March, 2024, identified a notorious female drug dealer that goes by the name Rebecca at Yenizue-Epie.

“In the course of trying to effect her arrest, the officers were attacked by cult groups and youths of that community seized drug exhibits recovered and freed the said Rebecca. They were throwing bottles, stones and improvised explosive devices leading to an exchange of gunshots.

“However, the NDLEA officers were able to arrest one Abraham Aderin ‘m’ 14yrs who sparked the mob leaving the scene with several injuries to the office.

“The same cult groups and youths again in their numbers proceeded to attack the state command HQs, throwing bottles and improvised explosive devices, vandalising vehicles in the office, and dumping the lifeless body of a young man in front of the office.”

The State Commander of the NDLEA, Kanu Chukwuemeka, expressed sadness over the incident and condemned the youth for “aiding and abetting the commission of drug crimes, the bane of our insecurity problems, and obstructing the arrest of a suspect.”

The statement said the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at the mortuary of the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, “pending investigation into the real cause of his death.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Fresh Diphtheria Outbreak Kills In KanoFour
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Fresh Diphtheria Outbreak Kills In KanoFour

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Four children have been killed by...

Troops won’t leave creeks until those who killed 17 soldiers in Okuama are caught – Army

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Army says troops will...

Woman commits suicide after being caught having s3x with husband’s colleague

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Zimbabwean woman based in South...

“Celebrate me now that I’m alive” – Actor Hanks Anuku

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Veteran Nollywood Actor Hanks Anuku,  has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Fresh Diphtheria Outbreak Kills In KanoFour

Health news 0
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Four children have been killed by...

Troops won’t leave creeks until those who killed 17 soldiers in Okuama are caught – Army

CrimeWatch 0
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Army says troops will...

Woman commits suicide after being caught having s3x with husband’s colleague

Regions 0
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Zimbabwean woman based in South...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading