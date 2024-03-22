Makinde gives free shops to 700 traders in Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has announced plans to allocate free stalls to 700 street traders displaced by the Agodi Gate Junction Improvement Works. These stalls will be situated in the new market constructed as part of the project in the area. Makinde made this declaration during the commissioning of the Idi Ape, Civic Centre, Agodi Gate Junction Improvement Projects on Friday, March 22. He emphasized that the projects aim to enhance commuting efficiency, reduce traffic congestion, and boost commercial activities in the region while enforcing regulations against street trading.

Addressing the gathering, Makinde revealed upcoming Junction Improvement Projects in UI-Agbowo, Polytechnic Road-Sango, and Eleyele Junction. These initiatives align with his administration’s commitment to sustainable development and law enforcement, as outlined in the Oyo State Roadmap to Sustainable Development 2023-2027.

In attendance was Anambra State governor, Professor Charles Soludo, who commended Makinde’s leadership and dedication to urban regeneration through vital infrastructure projects. Soludo stressed the importance of revitalizing existing cities to prevent urban decay and ensure a prosperous future for generations to come.

The events also marked the flag-off of the 32.2km road infrastructure component of the Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Circular Road. Oyo State Commissioner for Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport, Prof. Dahud Shangodoyin, highlighted the project’s significance in advancing progress and sustainable development in the state.

Numerous dignitaries graced the occasions, including former Oyo State Military Administrator, Major General Oladayo Popoola (retired), Deputy Governor Barr. Bayo Lawal, and PDP Deputy National Chairman (South) Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja. Additionally, representatives from the National Assembly, traditional rulers, and various government officials were present to witness the milestone events.