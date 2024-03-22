Lagos State Govt Partners with Meta Platform to Boost Digital Sphere

Meta Platform Inc. Ready to Partner with Nigerian Innovators for Business Advancement

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has expressed his administration’s eagerness to collaborate with Meta Platform Inc. (formerly Facebook) to enhance the digital landscape in the state.

The Governor made this known during a courtesy visit by Sir Nick Clegg, President of Global Affairs at Meta Platforms Inc., held at the Lagos House, Marina.

The collaboration between Lagos State and Meta Platform will encompass various initiatives, including digital marketing scholarships for Lagosians, utilizing open-source technology to train young innovators in Artificial Intelligence, and providing tools for local businesses to foster their development, among other areas of partnership.

Governor Sanwo-Olu reiterated the state government’s commitment to facilitating ease of doing business, emphasizing its dedication to leveraging regulations and frameworks conducive to business growth.

He envisioned Lagos as a future hub of human capital, highlighting the city’s potential to become a global center of innovation and talent.

Sir Nick Clegg affirmed Meta Platform’s willingness to work closely with the Lagos State Government to enhance the digital space.

He praised Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration for fostering an enabling environment for technology and innovation to thrive in Lagos State.

Meta Platform, known for its investment in physical infrastructure to connect people and communities, expressed readiness to collaborate with Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

Clegg emphasized Meta’s commitment to supporting young Nigerians, particularly Lagosians, in generating income through online platforms by monetizing their creative endeavors.

He expressed Meta’s readiness to engage with Nigerian developers, creators, and entrepreneurs to leverage technology for business development, research, and innovation.