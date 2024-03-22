Lagos state govt announces traffic diversions at Ikeja

The Lagos State Government (LASG) has announced a three-hour traffic diversion for the installation of some components on the pedestrian bridge at Ikeja Along.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr.Oluwaseun Osiyemi, made the announcement in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Osiyemi said this was to ensure the safety of pedestrians on Ikeja Along connecting with the Ikeja Train Station to access the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, Red Line.

“The Lagos State Government will be diverting traffic at PWD inwards ‘Ile Zik’ axis of the Lagos Abeokuta Expressway, tomorrow Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24 between 5.00 a.m. to 8.00 a.m. (3 hours) each day.

“The diversion plan is for the installation of some vital components of the ongoing pedestrian bridge construction at Ikeja Along,” he said.

The commissioner listed alternative routes mapped out for motorists to utilise during the early hours of the two days.

“Traffic from Abule Egba to Oshodi will be diverted to Agege Motor Road by ‘Ile ZIk’ to link Akanni Doherty road and Oba Akran Avenue and proceed to Kodesoh to access the Airport Ramp to connect Bolade/Oshodi.

‘Traffic heading to Dopemu/Abule Egba from Bolade/Oshodi will be diverted to Works Road by PWD inwards Oba Akinjobi Way to access the newly constructed Ikeja Overpass inwards Agege Motor Road to access the desired destinations,” he said.

Osiyemi said that the diversion was intentionally fixed for weekend, at early hours.

He assured that the state’s traffic management personnel would be on ground to manage commuting and minimise inconveniences.

In another development, Osiyemi said that a scheduled rehabilitation of Asolo Bridge in Ikorodu axis would lead to diversion away from the bridge from Saturday, March 23.“As a result of the rehabilitation, Asolo Bridge will be cordoned off partly from Mile 12 to Ogolonto.

“Consequently the following alternatives have been provided for motorists during the two phases of the repair works.

“For phase one of the project, during the first phase of the repair, motorists heading to Ogolonto/Ikorodu Garage from Ketu will be diverted into the BRT Corridor from Orita Aje Bus stop and will exit the lane at Mechanic Workshop to continue their journeys.

“All motorists (private/commercial and BRT buses) inward Ketu/Mile 12 axis from Ogolonto/Ikorodu garage will continue their journeys through the service lane after Asolo Bridge, while all BRT Buses will be diverted to the BRT lane by Ajegunle inlet,” he said.

Osiyemi implored motorists who ply the corridor to be patient, as the state government had deployed necessary measures, including traffic management officials and road signage, to ameliorate inconveniences.

