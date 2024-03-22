Menu
Digital Economy

Lagos Seeks Collaboration with Mastercard on Technological Advancement

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed interest in forging a mutually beneficial partnership between the Lagos State Government and Mastercard to drive technology, digitalization, and innovation initiatives.

Governor Sanwo-Olu highlighted that the development of backend infrastructure by the Lagos State Government would complement Mastercard’s investment efforts in the state. He emphasized the administration’s commitment to integrating technology into everyday life and identified various areas where collaboration between Lagos State Government and Mastercard could yield significant progress in technology.

Sanwo-Olu stated, “Part of our vision is for Lagos to become the knowledge warehouse; a city where anywhere in the world if you need anything in terms of innovation, knowledge and skills, you will come to Lagos.”

He added, “We need to channel the energy of the young people positively to be able to help solve world problems. They need to have access and platforms through which they can flourish and show the skills they have.”

In response, Dr. Dimitrios Dosis, President for Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa at Mastercard, reiterated the organization’s commitment to collaborating with the Lagos State Government. He praised the passion and innovation demonstrated by Lagos’ fintech community, highlighting the potential for technological advancement and innovation in various sectors such as payments and transportation.

“We have a lot of technology that we would like to bring to this country and we want to bring some innovation to Lagos,” he stated.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samson
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

