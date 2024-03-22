Lagos Seeks Collaboration with Mastercard on Technological Advancement

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed interest in forging a mutually beneficial partnership between the Lagos State Government and Mastercard to drive technology, digitalization, and innovation initiatives.

Governor Sanwo-Olu highlighted that the development of backend infrastructure by the Lagos State Government would complement Mastercard’s investment efforts in the state. He emphasized the administration’s commitment to integrating technology into everyday life and identified various areas where collaboration between Lagos State Government and Mastercard could yield significant progress in technology.

Sanwo-Olu stated, “Part of our vision is for Lagos to become the knowledge warehouse; a city where anywhere in the world if you need anything in terms of innovation, knowledge and skills, you will come to Lagos.”

He added, “We need to channel the energy of the young people positively to be able to help solve world problems. They need to have access and platforms through which they can flourish and show the skills they have.”

In response, Dr. Dimitrios Dosis, President for Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa at Mastercard, reiterated the organization’s commitment to collaborating with the Lagos State Government. He praised the passion and innovation demonstrated by Lagos’ fintech community, highlighting the potential for technological advancement and innovation in various sectors such as payments and transportation.

“We have a lot of technology that we would like to bring to this country and we want to bring some innovation to Lagos,” he stated.