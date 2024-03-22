Menu
Lagos Police arrest Two undergraduates for faking their kidnap

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

March 22, 2024.

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two undergraduate friends, who faked their kidnap to extort their parents.

The suspects are 21-year-old Balogun Ayodele, a 200-level student at Lagos State University of Education, Ijanikin, and Okuomo Dennis, also 21 years old and a student at the National Institute of Information Technology, Lagos.

The Police said the suspects came out of hiding after staying in the bush for a week without payment of ransom by their parents.

It was gathered that  Dennis mooted the idea of staging Ayodele’s kidnap in order to extort his father, who is a driver at an unnamed company.

On February 2, 2024, Ayodele reportedly disappeared from home and thereafter used his phone to send his father a text demanding $20,000 ransom for his release.

The instruction was that payment should be made to a Bitcoin wallet address sent.

His devastated father was said to have approached management of his company for assistance but the latter insisted that the matter should be reported to the Police.

Meanwhile, Ayodele, according to spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hudenyin, was kept in one of the rooms in Dennis’ father’s hotel.(www.naija247news.com).

Man dies as NDLEA operatives and youths clash in Bayelsa
