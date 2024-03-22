Killing of 17 Military personnel in Delta barbaric, says Wike

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Friday, March 22, expressed sadness over the killing of 17 soldiers in the Okuama community area of Delta state.

Wike described the sad incident as barbaric and uncalled for and pledged to support the victims’ families to reduce their pain.

Wike stated this in Abuja when he received the Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa who paid him a working visit alongside top military officers in Abuja.

He pledged to support the military that laboured day and night to protect the territorial integrity of the nation, adding that their sacrifices cannot be overemphasized.

Wike said: “First of all let me condole the families and the Nigeria Military of what happened in Delta State. It was the most barbaric act that has ever been seen. I don’t think every right-thinking person will ever support such a heinous crime. Not that the people died, but the way they were killed. It was quite unfortunate.

“We as FCT, we support the Nigeria Military in whichever way we can to see what we can do to reduce the pains the families of these individuals go through. We are going to support you”.

The minister reiterated the readiness of the Administration to build a high-technology security rapid response centre for security agencies in the territory to stem the tide of criminality.

Wike explained that the centre will be equipped with all forms of technologically driven security gadgets to enable security agencies to effectively fight crime and criminality in the nation’s capital.

In addition to the Rapid Response Centre, Wike promised to provide necessary operational logistics to all the security agencies, including the procurement of drones.

He went further: “The budget of FCT has been passed by the National Assembly, we are just waiting for the accent of Mr President. We have concluded to buy drones so that it will help the security agencies in trying to reduce the level of crime.”

Wike also assured the Armed Forces officers that the Administration would look into some of the land issues the military was having with the FCTA for the agencies to move forward.

Earlier, the Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa said plans were underway for the formation of special standby security forces in the FCT to nip insecurity in the bud in the territory.

He commended the FCT Minister for changing narratives in the history of Abuja and assured him that the Armed Forces are solidly behind him in his quest to ensure that Nigerians are protected.

Musa noted that efforts are on to join forces with other security agencies to tackle insecurity head-on, and also stressed the need for citizens to support security agencies.

He said: “Mostly why we came is to appreciate you for all the efforts you have put in place. We have seen within the short time that you took over, a lot of changes, things have really improved. We want to commend you for those efforts and to assure you that members of the Armed Forces are solidly behind you to provide all the necessary support as required.

“We know a mega city like FCT will attract different individuals, both the good, the bad and the ugly. We want to ensure supporting other security agencies that together we work as a team. We are people-centric. Whatever we are doing, is for my men, members of the Armed force to understand first and foremost that we are here to protect Nigerians. We must ensure that we are not part of those that infringe on the rights of other people.

“We are looking at it holistically to see how we can assist the police in responding to acts of criminality. Like the incident at Kuje prison, the incident of train crash, even though not in the FCT, but within the perimeter of the FCT. What we are trying to do is to build a force that will be on standby 24/7, in case there’s anything happening, we can provide additional support to the police.”