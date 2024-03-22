Killers of soldiers in Delta’ll be found soon— Badaru

Speaking on the issue, yesterday, Minister of Defence, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar, assured that the killers of the military personnel would be fished out soon.

While addressing troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army in Kaduna, the minister said the troops deserved commendation being in the frontline against bandits troubling the north-western states of the country.

He told the troops that President Bola Tinubu was aware of their sacrifices and happy with their efforts.

The minister described the incident as sad and unfortunate, saying “we will find the killers of our soldiers and deal with them. You don’t kill our men and go scot-free, we will deal with them squarely.”

Speaking on the abduction of the 287 students of Kuriga, the Minister assured that there will be good news soon as all efforts and necessary measures were being put in place to rescue the school children.

“We have the power, will , strength and determination and our morale is high to end insecurity. I know what you have been doing to rescue the school children kidnapped in Kaduna unhurt, keep the morale high, the President is behind you hundred per cent.

“I have been briefed about your efforts to rescue the kidnapped school children. The strategies that I have been briefed about is going on very well and I am sure you will get them.

“We will free those children and bring them back to their parents. We thank you for your sleepless nights to keep us safe”.