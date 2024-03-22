Kidnapped Sokoto students regain freedom

The 15 students abducted at the Qur’anic school located in Gidan Bakuso village of Gada local government area of Sokoto State have regained their freedom.

Vanguard reported that the students were kidnapped while running into their rooms to escape an attack on the community two weeks ago.

The victims were abducted hours before the graduation ceremony of the state’s Community Guard Corps created to fight banditry.

According to the proprietor of the Tsangaya school in Gidan Bakuso, Liman Abubakar, the assailants invaded the community around 1 am, shot one person and abducted a woman.

The proprietor revealed that the bandits kidnapped the students when they were sighted rushing into their rooms.

Abubakar had said that was not the first time the village was attacked by bandits.

Speaking about the freedom of the kidnapped students, a source said they have reunited with their families.

“All the students have been freed and they are reunited back to their families. I can’t tell you how much was paid (as ransom) but definitely the bandits were given something before they released them,” the source said.