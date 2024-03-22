Keyamo suspends public-funded foreign travels by officials in the ministry

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Mr. Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has directed all agencies and officers under the ministry to suspend all approved foreign trips, effective March 21, 2024.

The directive, outlined in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, complies with President Bola Tinubu’s instruction to halt public-funded foreign trips by ministers and government officials.

According to the statement, officers intending to travel on public-funded international trips must obtain presidential approval at least two weeks before their departure. The suspension affects all previously approved foreign trips by the Minister, and officers are urged to seek presidential approval for necessary travels.

The directive aims to ensure adherence to the Presidential directive and prudent use of public funds. All officers are instructed to comply strictly with the suspension, with no flight tickets or estacodes to be processed until further notice.

**Source:** [Latest News](#)