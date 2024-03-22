Menu
Aviation

Keyamo suspends public-funded foreign travels by officials in the ministry

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

 

Mr. Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has directed all agencies and officers under the ministry to suspend all approved foreign trips, effective March 21, 2024.

The directive, outlined in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, complies with President Bola Tinubu’s instruction to halt public-funded foreign trips by ministers and government officials.

According to the statement, officers intending to travel on public-funded international trips must obtain presidential approval at least two weeks before their departure. The suspension affects all previously approved foreign trips by the Minister, and officers are urged to seek presidential approval for necessary travels.

The directive aims to ensure adherence to the Presidential directive and prudent use of public funds. All officers are instructed to comply strictly with the suspension, with no flight tickets or estacodes to be processed until further notice.

Pensioners debunk protest threat over non-payment of N25,000 wage award
Ramadan/Lent: Adeleke approves March salary payment, pensions
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

