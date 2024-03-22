JUST IN: Rivers Assembly rules against Fubara, enacts service commission Law

The Rivers State House of Assembly has again ruled against Governor Siminalayi Fubara to enact the Rivers State House of Assembly, RSHA Service Commission Law.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This makes it the second time the Rivers Assembly will override the governor to pass a law this year.

In January, the lawmakers voted to override the governor and pass four bills into law.

This was contained in a statement issued by Martins Wachukwu, media aide to the speaker, and sent to newsmen.

The statement said the lawmakers decided after the governor withheld his assent to the four Bills via letters to the House, which were read on the floor of the House; stating that such amendments would create confusion and breach constitutional provisions.

Remarking on the Rivers State House of Assembly Fund Management Bill, which was represented by the Majority Leader, Major Jack, and debated by members, the speaker, Martin Amaewhule, cited Section 100(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as altered, which empowers the House to override the Governor, where the Governor withholds his assent.

In like manner, the Rivers State Local Government Law (Amendment) Bill, the Rivers State Traditional Rulers’ Law (Amendment) Bill, and the Rivers State Advertisement and Use of State-owned Property Prohibition (Repeal) Bill were all represented, debated, and voted upon with a unanimous decision to override the governor’s assent.