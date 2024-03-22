JUST IN: Popular Igbo highlife icon, Godwin ‘Kabaka’ Opara dies

Popular Igbo highlife icon, Godwin ‘Kabaka’ Opara is dead.

He was aged 77.

Kabaka’s death was announced in a statement issued by his record label, Derda Promotions.

The statement reads: “Derda Promotions is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our esteemed artist, Godwin Kabaka Opara, an icon who pioneered and revolutionised Highlife music, on March 21st, 2024.”

Kabaka, a popular songwriter and guitarist co-founded The Oriental Brothers International Band in 1973.

The band was recognised within and beyond Africa for its socially conscious songs.

In 1976, he went solo and formed The Kabaka International Guitar Band.

He released 14 albums before his demise.