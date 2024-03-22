Menu
Pension & Retirement

JUST IN: Otti assents to bill repealing pensions to former Abia Govs, deputies

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Abia Governor Alex Otti has signed into law a bill to repeal the payment of pensions to former Governors and their Deputies as enacted by the immediate past administration.

The Executive Bill passed by the Assembly on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, is now known as the “Abia State Governors and Deputy Governors Pensions (Repeal) Law, 2024.”

Signing the new law on Thursday, Governor Otti said government was not about self-interest, which he said destroys government.

“Even before this new law came into place, a lot of people who have followed our views in the national discuss understand that we were not going to continue the practice of paying pensions and allowances to this set of former government officials,” Governor Otti said.

