Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Diaspora News

JAPA: Stay back In Nigeria and help tackle health challenges, Alex Otti begs Abia state varsity medical graduates

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has made a heartfelt appeal to medical graduates of Abia State University Uturu (ABSU) not to seek opportunities abroad but to remain in the state and contribute to its ailing healthcare system.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Governor Otti conveyed this plea during the 30th induction ceremony for 129 medical doctors graduating from ABSU. However, the event was overshadowed by tragedy as three medical students lost their lives in an accident while returning from the ceremony, with two others sustaining injuries.

Despite this unfortunate incident, Otti emphasized that the ongoing renovation of Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH) marked just the beginning of a comprehensive transformation in the healthcare sector. He expressed satisfaction that ABSUTH had regained its accreditation and voiced confidence in achieving successful residency accreditation in the near future.

Encouraging the graduating doctors to have faith in Nigeria, Otti highlighted the pressing need for their expertise to address healthcare challenges within the state. He acknowledged the significant decay in the healthcare system upon assuming office but assured that efforts were underway to rectify the situation.

Represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo, Governor Otti reiterated his unwavering commitment to revitalizing the health sector and changing its narrative for the better.

Japa Syndrome Fallout:
The departure of healthcare professionals abroad, known as “Japa,” has adversely affected Nigeria’s healthcare system. Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, revealed that approximately 16,000 doctors left Nigeria in five years, exacerbating the shortage of medical personnel nationwide.

In response to this crisis, institutions like the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) are collaborating with state governments to bolster medical training programs. Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State raised concerns about the imminent collapse of health institutions due to the mass resignation of doctors and healthcare workers.

In light of these challenges, concerted efforts are needed to retain and attract healthcare professionals to ensure the provision of quality healthcare services across Nigeria.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Canada to cut number of temporary foreign workers from Nigeria, Others
Next article
Niger Republic Reopens Border with Nigeria in Konni
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

JUST IN: Popular Igbo highlife icon, Godwin ‘Kabaka’ Opara dies

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Popular Igbo highlife icon, Godwin ‘Kabaka’ Opara is dead. He...

President Tinubu Extends Birthday Wishes to Tony Elumelu

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
President Bola Tinubu has extended warm congratulations to Africa's...

Imo State Governor Uzodimma Appoints Brother As Deputy Chief Of Staff

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
overnor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has appointed his...

N2.3bn suit: Davido settles with Pinnick, agrees to perform at Delta concert

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Nigerian music sensation, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

JUST IN: Popular Igbo highlife icon, Godwin ‘Kabaka’ Opara dies

Music 0
Popular Igbo highlife icon, Godwin ‘Kabaka’ Opara is dead. He...

President Tinubu Extends Birthday Wishes to Tony Elumelu

Lifestyle News 0
President Bola Tinubu has extended warm congratulations to Africa's...

Imo State Governor Uzodimma Appoints Brother As Deputy Chief Of Staff

South East 0
overnor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has appointed his...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading