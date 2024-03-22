JAPA: Stay back In Nigeria and help tackle health challenges, Alex Otti begs Abia state varsity medical graduates

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has made a heartfelt appeal to medical graduates of Abia State University Uturu (ABSU) not to seek opportunities abroad but to remain in the state and contribute to its ailing healthcare system.

Governor Otti conveyed this plea during the 30th induction ceremony for 129 medical doctors graduating from ABSU. However, the event was overshadowed by tragedy as three medical students lost their lives in an accident while returning from the ceremony, with two others sustaining injuries.

Despite this unfortunate incident, Otti emphasized that the ongoing renovation of Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH) marked just the beginning of a comprehensive transformation in the healthcare sector. He expressed satisfaction that ABSUTH had regained its accreditation and voiced confidence in achieving successful residency accreditation in the near future.

Encouraging the graduating doctors to have faith in Nigeria, Otti highlighted the pressing need for their expertise to address healthcare challenges within the state. He acknowledged the significant decay in the healthcare system upon assuming office but assured that efforts were underway to rectify the situation.

Represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo, Governor Otti reiterated his unwavering commitment to revitalizing the health sector and changing its narrative for the better.

Japa Syndrome Fallout:

The departure of healthcare professionals abroad, known as “Japa,” has adversely affected Nigeria’s healthcare system. Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, revealed that approximately 16,000 doctors left Nigeria in five years, exacerbating the shortage of medical personnel nationwide.

In response to this crisis, institutions like the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) are collaborating with state governments to bolster medical training programs. Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State raised concerns about the imminent collapse of health institutions due to the mass resignation of doctors and healthcare workers.

In light of these challenges, concerted efforts are needed to retain and attract healthcare professionals to ensure the provision of quality healthcare services across Nigeria.