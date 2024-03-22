Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

IPOB Urges Release of Leader Nnamdi Kanu Over Deteriorating Health

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on the Federal Government to release its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, citing concerns over his deteriorating health in detention. According to IPOB spokesman Emma Powerful, Kanu’s health has worsened during his time in detention, with alleged inadequate medical care provided by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Powerful emphasized that Kanu, who has been detained for nearly three years, is suffering from serious health issues, including heart conditions, and that the DSS lacks proper medical facilities to address his needs. IPOB maintains that Kanu committed no crime and urges Igbo politicians to ensure his release to prevent further deterioration of his health.

They caution that Kanu’s fate could have significant repercussions and stress the need for the Federal Government to release him in good health, as declared by the Appeal Court Justices. Additionally, some South-East members of the House of Representatives have called for an end to Kanu’s trial earlier this week.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Donald Trump Media’s Merger Boosts Wealth by Billions Amid Legal Challenges”
Next article
Makinde gives free shops to 700 traders in Ibadan
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Makinde gives free shops to 700 traders in Ibadan

Naija247news Naija247news -
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has announced plans...

“Donald Trump Media’s Merger Boosts Wealth by Billions Amid Legal Challenges”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Former US President Donald Trump's social media venture has...

Setting The Record Straight: A Rebuttal To Chijioke Okpara’s Misguided Claims On UNN By Inya Agha Egwu

Naija247news Naija247news -
In response to Chijioke Okpara's recent article titled, "The...

Public procurement in Nigeria: How to Tinubu can reform the unreformable

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Adedeji Adeniran and Isiaka Akande Raifu Leakages, inefficiencies,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Makinde gives free shops to 700 traders in Ibadan

Data & News Analysis 0
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has announced plans...

“Donald Trump Media’s Merger Boosts Wealth by Billions Amid Legal Challenges”

Fin-tech 0
Former US President Donald Trump's social media venture has...

Setting The Record Straight: A Rebuttal To Chijioke Okpara’s Misguided Claims On UNN By Inya Agha Egwu

Opinion 0
In response to Chijioke Okpara's recent article titled, "The...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading