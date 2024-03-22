IPOB Urges Release of Leader Nnamdi Kanu Over Deteriorating Health

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on the Federal Government to release its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, citing concerns over his deteriorating health in detention. According to IPOB spokesman Emma Powerful, Kanu’s health has worsened during his time in detention, with alleged inadequate medical care provided by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Powerful emphasized that Kanu, who has been detained for nearly three years, is suffering from serious health issues, including heart conditions, and that the DSS lacks proper medical facilities to address his needs. IPOB maintains that Kanu committed no crime and urges Igbo politicians to ensure his release to prevent further deterioration of his health.

They caution that Kanu’s fate could have significant repercussions and stress the need for the Federal Government to release him in good health, as declared by the Appeal Court Justices. Additionally, some South-East members of the House of Representatives have called for an end to Kanu’s trial earlier this week.