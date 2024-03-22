IPOB Accuses Governor Soludo of Deploying Military and Vigilante Groups in Anambra State

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused Governor Chukwuma Soludo of deploying soldiers and operatives of the Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG) to several communities in the Ogbaru Local Government Area, where they are reportedly engaging in illegal arrests and detentions of residents.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, it was alleged that Governor Soludo’s actions were aimed at ousting operatives of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) for political gain.

According to the statement, there has been a significant military presence in communities like Umunankwo, Echeuche, and Osamalla, following an alleged invitation by Governor Soludo, purportedly to curb IPOB activities.

The statement further claimed that the military presence has resulted in the closure of schools and prevented farmers from accessing their farms, leading to potential hunger in Anambra State. Additionally, allegations were made of threats to burn down houses unless residents inform authorities about IPOB/ESN operatives.

Powerful accused Governor Soludo of recruiting “Agboros” (touts) and arming the Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG) to intimidate residents, conducting illegal arrests, demanding exorbitant bail fees, and engaging in extortion under the guise of ESN.

IPOB demanded that Governor Soludo focus on providing security and development in Anambra, demilitarize the state, and disband or regulate security groups like AVG and Pillar Youths. The group warned of taking necessary actions to safeguard their land and people if the government fails to address their concerns.