Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

IPOB Accuses Governor Soludo of Deploying Military and Vigilante Groups in Anambra State

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused Governor Chukwuma Soludo of deploying soldiers and operatives of the Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG) to several communities in the Ogbaru Local Government Area, where they are reportedly engaging in illegal arrests and detentions of residents.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, it was alleged that Governor Soludo’s actions were aimed at ousting operatives of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) for political gain.

According to the statement, there has been a significant military presence in communities like Umunankwo, Echeuche, and Osamalla, following an alleged invitation by Governor Soludo, purportedly to curb IPOB activities.

The statement further claimed that the military presence has resulted in the closure of schools and prevented farmers from accessing their farms, leading to potential hunger in Anambra State. Additionally, allegations were made of threats to burn down houses unless residents inform authorities about IPOB/ESN operatives.

Powerful accused Governor Soludo of recruiting “Agboros” (touts) and arming the Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG) to intimidate residents, conducting illegal arrests, demanding exorbitant bail fees, and engaging in extortion under the guise of ESN.

IPOB demanded that Governor Soludo focus on providing security and development in Anambra, demilitarize the state, and disband or regulate security groups like AVG and Pillar Youths. The group warned of taking necessary actions to safeguard their land and people if the government fails to address their concerns.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Chief Edwin Clark Condemns Calls for Akpabio’s resignation
Next article
JUST IN: Dessers, Lookman’s goals secure friendly win over Ghana
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Customs Suspends 25% Penalty on Improperly Imported Vehicles

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The Nigeria Customs Service said it was directed by...

JUST IN: Dessers, Lookman’s goals secure friendly win over Ghana

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Goals from Cyriel Dessers and substitute, Ademola Lookman helped...

Chief Edwin Clark Condemns Calls for Akpabio’s resignation

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF), led by...

Makinde gives free shops to 700 traders in Ibadan

Naija247news Naija247news -
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has announced plans...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Customs Suspends 25% Penalty on Improperly Imported Vehicles

Maritime 0
The Nigeria Customs Service said it was directed by...

JUST IN: Dessers, Lookman’s goals secure friendly win over Ghana

AFCON 0
Goals from Cyriel Dessers and substitute, Ademola Lookman helped...

Chief Edwin Clark Condemns Calls for Akpabio’s resignation

South South 0
The Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF), led by...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading