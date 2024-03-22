Independent probe of Delta killing will indict VIPs — Ex-DSS boss, Ejiofor

Similarly, former Director of the Department of State Services, DSS, Mike Ejiofor, said an independent probe of the killing of the 17 soldiers will indict some Very Important Personalities, VIPs.

Ejiofor, who stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily, yesterday, however, faulted the decision to deploy a lieutenant-colonel, two majors, one captain and 13 other military personnel to settle a land dispute.

He said, “The federal or state government should set up this or harmonise: the state government brings representatives, the federal government brings representatives to form a very high-powered independent investigation that will come up with an objective report of what happened because as it is now people are scampering, some people that might be indicted in this investigation

“A lieutenant-colonel, two majors cannot on their own just move out on a peace-keeping mission in a community. There is so much to this incident that must be found out.’’

He urged the federal and Delta State governments to set up a high-powered, independent investigation to unravel the circumstances behind the deployment of 17 military personnel.

“The military is a party interested; they cannot undertake such investigation. By now, the Federal Government or the state government must have set up an investigative panel to look into this matter because time is running. we need to get to the root of this matter to know what really happened.

“We have lost our values as human beings, no respect for lives anymore, a very tragic incident for me, I can’t comprehend it anymore.

“The gruesome murder of those military personnel, looking at their mutilated bodies, we’ve lost our values as a people. I still can’t come to terms with that but the military too, out of emotions, has taken a pound of flesh on them by razing down the community, even though they said they didn’t.’’

He said though the military denied burning down the community, reprisals were common for the military.

“Despite the denial by the military, it’s usual with them for such reprisal attack. They will continue to say they did not but then, who razed the community?

“Nobody knows the number of casualties but we can see from videos, we can see the place burning, to the extent that the governor had no access to the place, nobody had access to the community. That’s going too far.

“We sympathize with the military; Nigerians are mourning that our military men were killed but two wrongs don’t make a right.”