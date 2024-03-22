Menu
South East

Imo State Governor Uzodimma Appoints Brother As Deputy Chief Of Staff

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

overnor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has appointed his brother, Ferdinand Uzodimma, as his Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of General Services.

The appointment which takes effect immediately was announced in a statement issued on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachuku.

The governor also reappointed Cosmos Iwu as the Secretary to the State Government; Nnamdi Anyaehie as his Chief of Staff and Sydney Agbor as the Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations.

Patrick Ekeji was also appointed as the Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Administration.

Also, Sam Nwaobasi was named the Special Adviser on Programme and Policy Implementation and Monitoring.

The statement read, “The Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, has reappointed Chief Cosmos Iwu as the Secretary to the Government of Imo State.

“In the same vein, Nnamdi Anyaehie, Chief Patrick Ekeji and Olisaemeka Sydney Agbor have been reappointed as Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration) and Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations) respectively.

“Also, the governor has approved the appointment of Chief Ferdinand Uzodimma, a one-time Councillor, Transition Committee Chairman and Sole Administrator of Oru East Local Government Area as his Deputy Chief of Staff (General Services) with Mr. Sam Anyalewechi Nwaobasi named as Special Adviser on Programme and Policy Implementation/ Monitoring.

“The appointments take immediate effect.”

The governor charged the new appointees to bring to bear their professional competence to drive the administration’s vision.

“Governor Uzodimma, who congratulated the new appointees, urged them to bring to bear their professional competence in the efforts to drive the vision of the Shared Prosperity 3R Government of Imo State,” the statement said.

Peter Okafor
Peter Okafor
