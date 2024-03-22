Menu
Imo Assembly confirms four Commissioner Nominees

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Imo State Assembly, on Friday screened and confirmed four additional Commissioner Nominees during a special plenary session.

The nominees are, Mrs Ruby Emele, Mr Nathan Okoro, Mr Ikenna Elezieanya, and the former Attorney-general of the State, C.O.C. Akaolisa.

The House majority Leader, Mr Kanayo Onyemaechi (APC Owerri West), moved the motion for screening, and was seconded by the Minority Leader, Mr Princewill Ugochukwu Amuchie, (PDP-Aboh Mbaise).

The nominees were introduced by their members in the House, and later approved by members after votes in favour of their confirmation.

The speaker, Mr Chike Olemgbe (APC-Ihitte Uboma), declared the confirmation of the nominees, and directed the Clerk to forward the outcome to the office of the governor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that 12 nominees had been previously screened and confirmed by the house on March 7, 2024.

(NAN)

