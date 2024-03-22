“I have never slept with a man before” – Verydarkman clears air

March 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Renowned activist Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman, has cleared the air concerning an old video of him leaked by Bobrisky amidst their clash.

Videos of VDM’s former career as a sexual content provider were leaked online by crossdresser, Bobrisky with whom he has been bantering.

During the growing social media uproar, Verydarkman posted a video on his Instagram profile to address the situation.

He made it clear that he never pretended to be a saint and that, before turning a new leaf, he had already disclosed to Nigerians what he had done for financial gain.

VDM went on to clarify that he had never had oral sex with a man or shared a bed with one. He however acknowledged having provided a man-hand job.(www.naija247news.com).