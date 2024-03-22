“I have 20 cars, 10 houses and I’m still building a hotel” – Portable

March 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Famous Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable, shocks many following his recent revelation about his number of cars and houses.

During a recent interview, the music star disclosed that he owns an impressive fleet of almost cars, including a Range Rover and a G-Wagon.

Additionally, Portable shared that he possesses 10 houses; some are completed, others under construction, including the construction of a hotel.

He specified that the hotel is being built in Ogun State and mentioned having completed and ongoing construction projects, including a market.

Furthermore, he emphasized that despite living in modest circumstances, he leads a genuine life without resorting to pretence or fake displays of wealth.

In his words:

“It’s the bad roads that spoil my cars. I have bought many cars, I bought a G-Wagon and, a Range Rover, I bought plenty cars. I bought like 20 cars, it’s the road.

“This governor and president should fix Ogun State roads. Let us be able to drive smoothly from Lekki to Abeokuta. I’m building my hotel here. I have about 10 mansions here, both completed and uncompleted. I built a market.

“I live in the trenches, but I don’t live trenches life. There is no fake life here”.(www.naija247news.com).