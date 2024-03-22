Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

“I have 20 cars, 10 houses and I’m still building a hotel” – Portable

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 22, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Famous Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable, shocks many following his recent revelation about his number of cars and houses.

During a recent interview, the music star disclosed that he owns an impressive fleet of almost cars, including a Range Rover and a G-Wagon.

Additionally, Portable shared that he possesses 10 houses; some are completed, others under construction, including the construction of a hotel.

He specified that the hotel is being built in Ogun State and mentioned having completed and ongoing construction projects, including a market.

Furthermore, he emphasized that despite living in modest circumstances, he leads a genuine life without resorting to pretence or fake displays of wealth.

In his words:

“It’s the bad roads that spoil my cars. I have bought many cars, I bought a G-Wagon and, a Range Rover, I bought plenty cars. I bought like 20 cars, it’s the road.

“This governor and president should fix Ogun State roads. Let us be able to drive smoothly from Lekki to Abeokuta. I’m building my hotel here. I have about 10 mansions here, both completed and uncompleted. I built a market.

“I live in the trenches, but I don’t live trenches life. There is no fake life here”.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Imo Assembly confirms four Commissioner Nominees
Next article
Senate Orders CBN to Recover N1.079 Trillion Loans to Farmers,
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Public procurement in Nigeria: How to Tinubu can reform the unreformable

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Adedeji Adeniran and Isiaka Akande Raifu Leakages, inefficiencies,...

Police bust Lekki kidnapping gang, arrest 9 suspects

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police have confirmed the arrest...

Senate Orders CBN to Recover N1.079 Trillion Loans to Farmers,

Naija247news Naija247news -
Slams Emefiele for Handling N30 Trillion Overdraft Recklessly Senate Orders...

Imo Assembly confirms four Commissioner Nominees

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Imo State Assembly, on Friday screened and confirmed four additional...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Public procurement in Nigeria: How to Tinubu can reform the unreformable

Analysis 0
By Adedeji Adeniran and Isiaka Akande Raifu Leakages, inefficiencies,...

Police bust Lekki kidnapping gang, arrest 9 suspects

CrimeWatch 0
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police have confirmed the arrest...

Senate Orders CBN to Recover N1.079 Trillion Loans to Farmers,

Farming & Livestocks 0
Slams Emefiele for Handling N30 Trillion Overdraft Recklessly Senate Orders...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading