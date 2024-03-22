Menu
Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

Hausa, Fulani Nigerian Soldier Deployed To South-East Challenges IPOB Armed Wing To ‘Come Out And Fight’

By: Naija247news

Date:

A Nigerian soldier armed with heavy weapons has been seen in a viral video challenging the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) armed operatives to dare the army and come out to fight.

The army personnel, who was deployed with his colleague to a community in the South-East region, was spotted shooting intermittently to summon IPOB armed operatives to come and engage in a gun battle with them.
“IPOB make una come make we fight, una no gree,  you think say nah play we come to play bah, come out if you fit, thunder fire your father,” the soldier said in the video.
The video surfaced online amid controversies surrounding the killing of a Commanding Officer, two Majors, one Captain and 12 soldiers of 181 Amphibious Battalion by hoodlums in Delta State.
A resident of the Okuama community, however, alleged in another viral video that the 16 soldiers who were killed in the community did not come for peacekeeping as claimed by the army.
The resident who appeared to be in his mid-20s claimed that the deceased soldiers were on the mission to protect the interest of the Niger Delta warlord, popularly known as Tompolo.
The resident said: “Okuama and Okoloba have land issues but Ijaw people whom the federal government have given power to go after bunkery are using the Army to guide their products to the point of sales. They used the Army to pick people from Okuama community.
“The three people taken were slaughtered, and now they are coming back to pick community leaders and you know that once community leaders are captured; the youths are powerless.
“Those soldiers were not in Okuama for peacekeeping, they were fighting in favour of Tompolo who ordered them to do so.”
Court remands Miyetti Allah’s leader, fixes May 27 for trial
Nigeria’s Public Debt Soars to N97.34 Trillion in Q4’23: DMO
