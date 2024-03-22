Govs condemn killing, observe minute silence in honour of slain personnel

In their maiden reaction to the killing of the military personnel, governors of the 36 states of the federation, under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, condemned it in very strong terms, describing it as heinous act.

The governors at their meeting held virtually late Wednesday night, observed a minute silence in honour of the slain military personnel, and reiterated their call for state police.

In a communique signed at the end of the meeting by NGF chairman and governor of Kwara State, Abdul Rahman Abdul Rasaq, the governors also discussed the growing concern raised by the US Embassy over illegal and fraudulent inter-country adoption of Nigerian children by US citizens, including systemic fraud and corruption, child- buying, imprisonment of pregnant women, and unreliable or non-existent documentation.

The communique read: “We, members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, in our meeting held today, (Wednesday) Marh 20, 2024, deliberated on various issues of national importance and resolved as follows:

“The Forum commiserated with the governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, over the communal clash between Okuama in the Ughelli South Local Government Area and Okolaba in the Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, which led to the death of many, including 17 military personnel. “While condemning the heinous act, members observed a minute of silence for the souls of the departed.”