Governor Sule Orders Probe After Students Death At Nasarawa University Over Rice Distribution Stampede

Nasarawa Governor Mourns Students Killed in Stampede at State University

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State expressed sorrow over the tragic death of two students from the State University, Keffi, during a stampede at a palliative distribution event.

Reports indicated that the incident occurred when suspected hoodlums and some misguided students attempted to seize rice meant for distribution as palliatives to students.

Governor Sule, reacting to the unfortunate event, directed immediate investigations by the university authorities and security agencies to identify those responsible.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, confirmed the incident and stated that the governor regretted the unnecessary loss of lives and extended condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Agbadu Akabe, visited the university to gather information and meet with injured students.

The government assured that anyone found involved in the incident would face prosecution and emphasized its commitment to continue palliative distributions to alleviate the hardship faced by students and the people of the state.