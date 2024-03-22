Menu
Gov Idris approves N967.6bn for registration fees of 20,908 Kebbi indigenous students

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Haruna Aliyu-Usman

Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris, has approved N967.6 billion for sponsorship of 20,908 indigenous students studying in 36 tertiary institutions across the country.

The state Commissioner for Higher Education, Alhaji Isah Abubakar-Tunga, made this known while briefing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

He said,” In view of the above and in line with Gov. Nasir Idris’ vision and mission in transforming higher education, and his determination to ensure that the youths benefit in the agenda of the current political dispensation by sponsoring students within and outside the country for the educational development of the state.

“His Excellency has, therefore, graciously approved the sum of N967.6 billion being fees for the 20,908 students for the year 2022/2023 academic session.”

The commissioner commended the gesture of the governor for paving the way for the youths to prosper intellectually and for his unflinching commitment to youths development in the state.

