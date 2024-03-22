Gov Alia suspends mining activities in Benue

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has ordered the immediate suspension of all mining activities in the state pending the compilation of the data of miners operating in the state.

The Governor who made this known weekend while inaugurating the Benue Mining Marshals in Makurdi said the data that would be collated by the Mineral Resources and Environment Management Committee, MIREMCO, would help the government check the activities of illegal miners in the state.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr. Sam Ode, the Governor said: “I have met with members of the Miners Association and have a directive for the suspension of all mining activities in the state until miners data was collated.

“As the MIREMCO would collate data of all miners in the state. Until the verification exercise was concluded, all mining activities would be placed on hold pending the outcome of the verification.”

He noted that the Marshals would collaborate with the MIREMCO in the state

to promote, project, and defend “the interests of the people of Benue and the affairs of the state in general mostly as it partains illegal mining activities and the protection of lives and property around areas of mining.”

He stressed that, “despite the challenges of governance in our dear State, the committee and the NSCDC should not relente in its efforts to combat crimes and criminalities especially as it concerns our state’s rich mineral resources.

“Your efforts hence forth should be to ensure modest contributions towards the actualisation of a better Benue that works not only for the people of the State but for the overall development of our country, Nigeria.”

The Chairman of MIREMCO, and Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Public Order, Mr. Fidelis Mnyim said the essence of inaugurating the Marshals was to put an end to the activities of illegal miners in the state.

He informed that the coming of the Marshals would help the Federal and State Governments identify illegal miners in the state and country giving the dire consequences of insecurity the activities of illegal miners pose to the lives and well-being of the people.

He said “illegal mining sites are known to be grounds for social vices, these sites have become centres of illicit drugs. It has also created distraction for school age children. It also creates environmental degradation and pollution of water sources.”

The State Commadant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp, NSCDC, whose personnel make up the Marshals, Mr. Yakubu Ibrahim stated that the task before the Marshals was to identify and flush out illegal miners from mining sites and secure the communities.

He said the launching of the Marshals in Benue State by Governor Alia, “is a pointer to the seriousness the present administration attaches to revenue generation, industrial development of the state and environmental protection.”

“On our own part, the NSCDC is statutorily empowered to protect critical national assets of which solid minerals is a component.”

The State Coordinator, Mines Environmental Compliance, MEC, department, Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel, North Central Zone and State Coordinator of MIREMCO, Adijetu Usman said the Ministry would always prioritise the security of lives and property in all mining sites.

Responding on behalf of the Marshals, the Deputy Corps Commandant, in charge of the Protection of National Assets Unit in the NSCDC, Adegbe Ibrahim assured that his team was ready for the task and urged for support from the state government to help them execute the assignment seamlessly.

