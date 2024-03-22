Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Professional Football League

‘Give Finidi the job,’ Nigerians react to convincing 2-1 win over Ghana

By: The Editor

Date:

Some Nigerians have called for Finidi George to be appointed as the Super Eagles manager after a convincing 2-1 win over Ghana on Friday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Super Eagles on Friday defeated the Black Stars of Ghana in what was their first win over their closest rival since 2006.

It was Finidi George’s first match in charge of the Super Eagles as interim manager after the exit of Jose Peseiro.

Some, off the back of the performance of the Eagles, have advocated for the former Enyimba gaffer to be give the role of the head coach.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NLC Denounces Allegations of Salary Theft by Former Labour Party Chairman”
Next article
NDDC pledges support for military to sustain peace in Niger Delta
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Italian PM wants €100,000 over deepfake porn

Naija247news Naija247news -
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is seeking €100,000 ($108,650)...

China will be ready to seize Taiwan by 2027 – US admiral

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Chinese military is on track to meet a...

‘Tragic happenings now our companions’, Obi laments death of Nasarawa varsity students

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the...

EFCC to rehabilitate convicted ‘Yahoo Boys’ – Chairman

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Italian PM wants €100,000 over deepfake porn

Geopolitics 0
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is seeking €100,000 ($108,650)...

China will be ready to seize Taiwan by 2027 – US admiral

Geopolitics 0
The Chinese military is on track to meet a...

‘Tragic happenings now our companions’, Obi laments death of Nasarawa varsity students

Political parties 0
Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading