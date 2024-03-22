‘Give Finidi the job,’ Nigerians react to convincing 2-1 win over Ghana

Some Nigerians have called for Finidi George to be appointed as the Super Eagles manager after a convincing 2-1 win over Ghana on Friday.

The Super Eagles on Friday defeated the Black Stars of Ghana in what was their first win over their closest rival since 2006.

It was Finidi George’s first match in charge of the Super Eagles as interim manager after the exit of Jose Peseiro.

Some, off the back of the performance of the Eagles, have advocated for the former Enyimba gaffer to be give the role of the head coach.