AFCON

Ghana’s Black Princesses defeat Nigeria 2-1 to win gold at African Games

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

The Black Princess of Ghana have been crowned champions of the women’s football tournament at the 13th African Games holding in Accra.

At the end of 120 minutes of football, the Black Princesses edged the Falconets 2-1.

Loveth Edeh had put the Falconets in the lead in the 21st minute.

With 12 minutes left on the clock, Ghana got a leveler through Tracy Twum.

Mukarama Abdullai, in the 99th minute of extra-time, popped up to score the winner as her low shot on the edge of the box beat the Falconets keeper.

The loss means the Falconets relinquished their reign as African Games champions.

Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
