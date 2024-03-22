Menu
Search
Subscribe
Health news

Fresh Diphtheria Outbreak Kills In KanoFour

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 22, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Four children have been killed by a diphtheria outbreak in Minjibir Local Government Area of Kano State.

Information Officer of the local government, Mr Tasiu Yahaya said 28 children have been diagnosed with the disease.

He said in a statement;

“Four children have been confirmed dead while 28 others infected with Diphtheria in Minjibir Local Government of Kano state. The 28 children contracted the disease in the towns of Kwarkiya, Kuru, Kunya and Minjibir.

“The Interim Management Officer of the local government, Muhammad Yakubu Kunya, has called on the authorities and stakeholders to immediately reach out to Minjibir local government to protect the health of the community.

“On his part, the district head of the local government urged traditional rulers and the scholars to enlighten the community and to pray for relief from the disease.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Troops won’t leave creeks until those who killed 17 soldiers in Okuama are caught – Army
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Troops won’t leave creeks until those who killed 17 soldiers in Okuama are caught – Army

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Army says troops will...

Woman commits suicide after being caught having s3x with husband’s colleague

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Zimbabwean woman based in South...

“Celebrate me now that I’m alive” – Actor Hanks Anuku

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Veteran Nollywood Actor Hanks Anuku,  has...

NAFDAC crackdown illegal alcohol production hub at Lagos trade fair complex

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Food and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Troops won’t leave creeks until those who killed 17 soldiers in Okuama are caught – Army

CrimeWatch 0
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Army says troops will...

Woman commits suicide after being caught having s3x with husband’s colleague

Regions 0
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Zimbabwean woman based in South...

“Celebrate me now that I’m alive” – Actor Hanks Anuku

Entertainment 0
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Veteran Nollywood Actor Hanks Anuku,  has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading