Fresh Diphtheria Outbreak Kills In KanoFour

March 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Four children have been killed by a diphtheria outbreak in Minjibir Local Government Area of Kano State.

Information Officer of the local government, Mr Tasiu Yahaya said 28 children have been diagnosed with the disease.

He said in a statement;

“Four children have been confirmed dead while 28 others infected with Diphtheria in Minjibir Local Government of Kano state. The 28 children contracted the disease in the towns of Kwarkiya, Kuru, Kunya and Minjibir.

“The Interim Management Officer of the local government, Muhammad Yakubu Kunya, has called on the authorities and stakeholders to immediately reach out to Minjibir local government to protect the health of the community.

“On his part, the district head of the local government urged traditional rulers and the scholars to enlighten the community and to pray for relief from the disease.” (www.naija247news.com).