Federal Government Deploys 2,220 Security Personnel to Combat Illegal Mining

The Ministry of Solid Mineral Development has announced the deployment of 2,220 security personnel to tackle illegal mining activities and enforce mining laws across Nigeria. These specially trained officers, known as the “Mining Marshal Corps,” have been tasked with curbing illegal mining operations, theft, and other illicit activities related to the nation’s mineral resources.

Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Dele Alake, emphasized the importance of securing mining sites and eliminating illegal practices to maximize the benefits derived from Nigeria’s natural resources. He commended the establishment of the Mining Marshal Corps as a significant achievement in the ministry’s seven-point agenda.

The Mining Marshal Corps, operating under an inter-agency security framework, will collaborate with other security agencies such as the Nigeria Police and the army to ensure the safety and integrity of mining environments nationwide. With a command structure spanning all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), each state will initially receive 60 operatives, stationed to oversee security measures at mining sites.

Speaking at the launch event, Minister Alake highlighted the crucial role of security in enhancing revenue generation and economic development in the mineral sector. He reiterated the government’s commitment to increasing the sector’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) to over 50 percent, emphasizing the need for a secure operating environment to achieve this goal.

The newly appointed Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abubakar Audi, affirmed the corps’ dedication to safeguarding national assets and infrastructure, including solid minerals. Audi pledged full support for the Mining Marshal Corps in executing its mandate to combat illegal mining activities and protect Nigeria’s mineral resources.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Solid Minerals, Hon. Jonathan Gbefwi, commended the ministry’s initiative and assured continued support from the National Assembly. He recognized the importance of improved security around mining areas in driving Nigeria’s economic growth and prosperity.

Led by Commander Chief Superintendent of Corps Attah John Onoja, the Mines Marshal Corps is poised to tackle illegal mining activities and ensure compliance with mining regulations, contributing to the sustainable development of Nigeria’s mineral sector.